Charlotte’s Stars & Guitars Artist: Shane Profitt
That's right, Charlotte... Shane Profitt will be hitting the stage at the 2025 Stars & Guitars on November 13 at Ovens Auditorium!
Meet Shane Profitt
Growing up in Columbia, Tennessee, it wasn’t until his grandfather gifted him a guitar for Christmas that Profitt’s musical journey began. He started with simple chords, learning Hank Williams Jr. songs and honing his skills through weekend performances at venues like Puckett’s—while still working a full-time city job mowing ditches.
A chance encounter at a guitar store led to a sushi date where Profitt met country star Chris Janson and his wife Kelly, who became his songwriter mentor and manager. Janson featured two of Profitt’s songs on his 2021 album All In, then took him on the “Halfway to Crazy” tour as an opening act.
His signature songwriting—raw, relatable, and deeply rooted in everyday life—continued to shine through on his EP Still Picks Up and on tracks like “Better Off Fishin’,” “Guys Like Me,” and “How It Oughta Be.”
