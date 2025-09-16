School Offers Class On “How To Steal”
The New School in Manhattan is offering a course called "How to Steal". Students examine theft under the contexts of capitalism and colonialism. The course includes visits to various establishments to analyze the notion of property and value. The class challenges traditional views on theft. It costs $10,000.
According to Campusreform.org the class includes, "fieldwork requires students to visit grocery stores, banks, libraries, and museums, which the course identifies as places where 'capital is hoarded and value is contested.” The listing emphasizes, “This is not a course in petty crime—it is a study in moral ambiguity, radical ethics, and imaginative justice.”
So this is all part of the offering at this school, which costs about 60 thousand per year per student. That sounds like stealing to me. Just my opinion.