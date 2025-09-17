Backstage Country
LISTEN LIVE

Charlotte’s Stars & Guitars Artist: Runaway June

Runaway June will be coming to Charlotte and taking the stage at Country 103.7’s Stars & Guitars! Don’t forget to get your tickets! Meet Runaway June The name Runaway June…

Randi Moultrie

Runaway June will be coming to Charlotte and taking the stage at Country 103.7's Stars & Guitars! Don't forget to get your tickets!

Meet Runaway June

The name Runaway June holds a deeply personal connection to its members: "June" was a shared name among their families, and "runaway" reflects their collective leap toward pursuing music in Nashville.

Their debut single, “Lipstick” (2017), made history as the first Top 30 hit by an all-female country trio in over a decade. Their debut album, Blue Roses (2019), produced by Dann Huff, was met with critical acclaim and featured on year-end best-of lists in Rolling Stone and Paste.

Loading TikTok...

With their signature harmonies, Runaway June earned nominations from the Academy of Country Music and CMT Music Awards and was featured as CMT’s “Next Women of Country”.

Having signed recently with Quartz Hill Records, the trio released their 2024 EP Smoke, Wine & Whiskey, featuring tracks like “Make Me Wanna Smoke,” “Fine Wine,” and “Miss Me.”

Check Out Runaway June's Social Media:

TIKTOK

YOUTUBE CHANNEL

INSTAGRAM

Stars & Guitars
Randi MoultrieEditor
Randi Moultrie is a Charleston, South Carolina native and has been in the radio industry for the last few years in Charlotte. Randi started with Beasley Media Group as an intern in 2019 and is now thriving in the digital world. Randi enjoys writing about her favorite foods (especially pizza) and all things fashion and travel. As one who loves taking trips to find new foods, it’s not surprising that she enjoys writing about both!
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect