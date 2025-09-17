Charlotte’s Stars & Guitars Artist: Runaway June
Runaway June will be coming to Charlotte and taking the stage at Country 103.7's Stars & Guitars! Don't forget to get your tickets!
Meet Runaway June
The name Runaway June holds a deeply personal connection to its members: "June" was a shared name among their families, and "runaway" reflects their collective leap toward pursuing music in Nashville.
Their debut single, “Lipstick” (2017), made history as the first Top 30 hit by an all-female country trio in over a decade. Their debut album, Blue Roses (2019), produced by Dann Huff, was met with critical acclaim and featured on year-end best-of lists in Rolling Stone and Paste.
With their signature harmonies, Runaway June earned nominations from the Academy of Country Music and CMT Music Awards and was featured as CMT’s “Next Women of Country”.
Having signed recently with Quartz Hill Records, the trio released their 2024 EP Smoke, Wine & Whiskey, featuring tracks like “Make Me Wanna Smoke,” “Fine Wine,” and “Miss Me.”
