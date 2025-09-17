Country Artists Breaking Through with Debut Hits

Country music has always been about the reality of daily life, but lately, it feels like the country artists are getting younger, fresher, and hungrier. The past years have been a breakout season for new country artists dropping debut singles that unapologetically claim a spot on the charts. Thanks to TikTok and other social media platforms, these rising stars are reaching audiences faster than you can say memorize the choreography to the latest dance trends.

Let’s take a look at the debut hits making the biggest noise, and the artists proving they’re the next generation of country music stars.

3 Country Artists Breaking Through

The music industry landscape has changed significantly, making it easier for new artists to break through with debut hits. These new artists include:

Bailey Zimmerman

Zimmerman grew up playing baseball and riding dirt bikes, although he began to start playing the guitar at age nine. Who could imagine he would soon start having chart-topping hits? Thanks to his massive streaming success, his tracks constantly show consistent upward growth. As an example, his song “Rock and A Hard Place,” with over 630 million plays, is his most played track, followed by “Fall In Love” with over 409 million plays.

Bailey Zimmerman - Fall In Love (Official Music Video)

His EP Leave the Light On debuted at No. 9 on the Billboard 200, No. 2 on Top Country Albums, and became the most-streamed all-genre debut of the year. His popularity surged with the help of social media platforms and streaming services, making it easier for fans to discover new music.

Nate Smith

Nate Smith’s remarkable success can be traced to his first No. 1 single, “Whiskey On You,” which also achieved Platinum certification. His follow-up single, “World On Fire,” enjoyed the same success and became his second No. 1 single. The track garnered over 165 million global streams and contributed to Smith's total career streams exceeding 1 billion worldwide.

Nate Smith - Whiskey On You (Official Music Video)

Jelly Roll

It’s hard to imagine Jelly Roll as a new artist because it seemed the “Son of a Sinner” singer became famous overnight (although this is not the case, since he’s been releasing albums since 2012). But Roll is one of those artists who has successfully crossed over between genres while making it big with their country radio debuts. “Need A Favor” is his first song to reach the top 10 on both the Mainstream Rock Airplay at the No. 3 spot and Country Airplay charts at the ninth position simultaneously.

Jelly Roll - "NEED A FAVOR" (Official Music Video)

His first country music album, Whitsitt Chapel, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Top Rock & Alternative Albums chart and No. 2 on the Billboard Country Album chart. His crossing over and blending genres are bringing new audiences to country music and expanding the genre's reach.

The Future of Country Music