The Scent Gen X Loves The Most
Most of us have some sort of air freshener in the house. Or maybe it’s in the car. But our noses tend to disagree on which is the best. Unilever…
Most of us have some sort of air freshener in the house. Or maybe it's in the car. But our noses tend to disagree on which is the best.
Unilever is one of the biggest producers of these air fresheners. Whether it be sprays, plug-ins, or car fresheners. They decided to dig deeper into the favorites of different generations.
According to cosmeticsbusiness.com, Sweet scents vanilla and strawberry have been named Gen Z’s most sought-after. 64% of those aged 18 to 25 prefer sweeter-smelling perfumes. More traditional aromas, such as cut grass and sandalwood, appeal less to Gen Z, while millennials favor mint, and Gen X enjoy the smell of fresh laundry.
TOP 10 SCENTS … According to a new survey by Unilever
1. Vanilla
2. Strawberry
3. Coconut
4. Lavender
5. Rose
6. Sea breeze
7. Fresh laundry
8. Lemon
9. Apple
10. Jasmine