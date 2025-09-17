Backstage Country
The Scent Gen X Loves The Most

Most of us have some sort of air freshener in the house. Or maybe it’s in the car. But our noses tend to disagree on which is the best. Unilever…

Most of us have some sort of air freshener in the house. Or maybe it's in the car. But our noses tend to disagree on which is the best.

Unilever is one of the biggest producers of these air fresheners. Whether it be sprays, plug-ins, or car fresheners. They decided to dig deeper into the favorites of different generations.

According to cosmeticsbusiness.com, Sweet scents vanilla and strawberry have been named Gen Z’s most sought-after. 64% of those aged 18 to 25 prefer sweeter-smelling perfumes. More traditional aromas, such as cut grass and sandalwood, appeal less to Gen Z, while millennials favor mint, and Gen X enjoy the smell of fresh laundry.

TOP 10 SCENTS … According to a new survey by Unilever 

1. Vanilla

2. Strawberry

3. Coconut

4. Lavender

5. Rose

6. Sea breeze

7. Fresh laundry

8. Lemon

9. Apple

10. Jasmine

Rob TannerEditor
Country 103.7’s funniest guy in town is none other than Rob Tanner with Tanner in the Morning! Rob Tanner has been the host of WSOC-FM's Tanner in the Morning Show in Charlotte, NC for 20 years. The show was named the 2018 ACM Major Market Personalities of the Year. He is well-versed in all topics in country music. Tanner also is a sports junkie who writes about any Carolina sports team, and he and his wife Missy spend most of their down exploring theme parks. He writes Disney insider content.
