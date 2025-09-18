Backstage Country
Charlotte’s Stars & Guitars Artist: Vincent Mason

Randi Moultrie

Another artist joining the lineup for Country 103.7's Stars & Guitars is Vincent Mason! That's right, Mason will be taking the stage and telling us stories behind some of your favorite hits!

Meet Vincent Mason

Vincent Mason is an American country singer-songwriter based in Nashville, known for blending Southern country grit with pop-tinged sensitivity and lyrical storytelling.

Vincent Mason’s style is distinguished by its mix of introspective lyrics, emotional honesty, and refined musicality. He fuses Southern country storytelling with pop-informed melodic sensibility, evoking comparisons to Mayer and McCollum.

His breakout came with the release of “Hell Is a Dance Floor” (from his EP Can’t Just Be Me), which has garnered millions of streams and secured major playlist support.

Vincent continues to build momentum, releasing new music, growing his fan base, and staying true to his storytelling roots. His work is notable not just for catchy hooks but for capturing the bittersweet aspects of love, heartbreak, and life in ways that resonate.

Stars & Guitars
Randi Moultrie
Randi Moultrie is a Charleston, South Carolina native and has been in the radio industry for the last few years in Charlotte. Randi started with Beasley Media Group as an intern in 2019 and is now thriving in the digital world. Randi enjoys writing about her favorite foods (especially pizza) and all things fashion and travel. As one who loves taking trips to find new foods, it’s not surprising that she enjoys writing about both!
