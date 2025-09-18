GRAMMY-Nominated Songwriter Drew Parker Makes Switch to Christian Country Music

Drew Parker, a country music star whose work has been nominated for both a GRAMMY and CMA award, has officially announced a big change in career direction. After a successful 10-year career in country music, Parker will now focus on Christian country music, fueled by a calling from God that he can no longer ignore.

Parker has put out a short film called Hanging Up A Hat, which shows the moment he sensed that God directed him to move onto a different path. This follows his 2024 album, titled Camouflage Cowboy, for which he received acclaim from fans and contains songs that emphasize his traditional country background.

Throughout Parker's career, he has written three number one singles, including titles like Luke Combs' “Forever After All,” “Doin' This,” Jake Owen's “Homemade,” and Blake Shelton's “Stay Country or Die Tryin.” These helped solidify him as a respected songwriter and a distinctly authoritative voice in songwriting.

A pivotal moment of humility inspired Parker to recognize his creative gifts as blessings from God. “I play a lot of shows and I would explain, this is a song I wrote for so-and-so and it did this and it got this award and all these things, and I realized I was taking credit for this song that had done awesome things and things that I am proud of, but I was humbly bragging about them and the Lord's like, ‘man, I gave you the words for that song. I gave you the breath in your lungs to sing this song. What are you doing? You would have nothing if it wasn't for the gift that I've given you,'” he explained.

“For over a year and a half, I've felt a stirring I couldn't shake; a whisper growing louder,” Parker shared in another statement. “God was trying to get my attention, but I wasn't ready to listen. Now, after 10 years of chasing country music, I'm stepping out. I'm not hanging up the hat. I'm just trading it in for a new one — a hat for Jesus.”