This Day in Country History: September 18

Dustin Lynch and Eric Church enjoyed high honors on Sep. 18, while Miranda Lambert hosted a MuttNation Foundation fundraiser, Willie Nelson headed the Farm Aid benefit, and Old Dominion helped raise funds for two worthy organizations. Also on this day, Tim McGraw and Garth Brooks had to cancel shows for unavoidable reasons.

As we saw with Tim McGraw having to cancel his shows, touring can take its toll on performers. The pandemic also wreaked havoc on acts who had to cancel shows, but for the sake of fans' safety, performers did what they had to do. And with so many artists coming together to raise funds for worthy causes on Sep. 18, this day shows us just how important community is to country music stars.