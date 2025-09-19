Alabama Adds December Shows With Jamey Johnson to Wrap Up 2025 Tour

Alabama, one of America's finest country bands, kicks off its eagerly awaited tour. With 50-plus years of influence over country music, Alabama has reshaped the landscape of country music with its chart-topping hits and selling out stadiums all over the country. The group's amazing journey will begin in October and continue through November with concert stops all over the United States.

The tour will feature a rotating lineup of guest artists, including Lonestar, John Cafferty & The Beaver Brown Band, Mark Chesnutt, The Marshall Tucker Band, and Lorrie Morgan. Despite having only two original members remaining — Randy Owen and Teddy Gentry — the band continues to rank among the top-selling acts in country music.

In addition to the fall tour dates, Alabama has announced two new shows scheduled for December. The band will perform at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Dec. 5, followed by a concert at Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee, on Dec. 7. Both performances will include special guest Jamey Johnson.

Tickets for the December shows are on sale now through Ticketmaster and venue box offices. Given Alabama's deep-rooted history of filling arenas and interest in the band, demand is likely to be high for these last shows of the year.