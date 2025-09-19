Charlotte’s Stars & Guitars Artist: Lee Brice

It's official, the final artist taking the stage for our 2025 Stars & Guitars show is Lee Brice! Brice will take the stage with Gavin Adcock, Runaway June, Shane Profitt, and Vincent Mason on November 13, 2025, at Ovens Auditorium!

Meet Lee Brice

Lee Brice is one of country music’s most dynamic voices and accomplished storytellers, blending heartfelt lyrics, Southern grit, and soulful delivery into songs that resonate deeply with fans. Born and raised in Sumter, South Carolina, Brice grew up surrounded by gospel and country music, which laid the foundation for his career as a singer, songwriter, and performer. Before stepping into the spotlight as an artist himself, Brice made his mark in Nashville writing hits for other country stars, including Garth Brooks’ “More Than a Memory,” which became the first single in country music history to debut at No. 1.

On stage, Brice’s energy and authenticity shine. Whether performing in front of thousands at major festivals or in intimate venues, he connects with audiences through his powerful voice and genuine storytelling. His live shows highlight his versatility, seamlessly moving between high-energy anthems and moving ballads that leave a lasting impression.

Today, Lee Brice stands as a modern country powerhouse, combining traditional influences with contemporary sounds to create music that is as timeless as it is fresh. With a career that continues to evolve, he remains dedicated to sharing stories that celebrate love, loss, life, and everything in between—cementing his place as one of country music’s most enduring and beloved artists.

