Country 103.7 Presents: Baggage Claim To The Game
Touchdown season is HERE and Country 103.7 is flying you straight from baggage claim to the ultimate Carolina football staycation, courtesy of Black River Entertainment!
Your game-day getaway comes loaded with:
🛏️ A 2-Night Hotel Stay to crash in style
🎟️ 2 Tickets to a Carolina Game (prime seats, big plays, ALL the action)
🍔 A Food Voucher so you can feast like a champ
🧳 A Fresh Luggage Set so you’re rolling in like a pro
🚨 Here’s the play: listen weekdays at 8am, 12pm, and 5pm for the daily keyword, then enter online at Country1037FM.com. Every keyword is another shot at snagging this dream football weekend.
Don’t fumble this chance!
It’s your Baggage Claim to the Game, only on Country 103.7 – Carolina’s New Country.
Limit one entry per person per day.
We recommend using Google Chrome or Microsoft Edge as your browser for the best experience. Accessing the contest via your mobile device may result in loading issues. Desktop is the preferred entry method.
For the “Baggage Claim to the Game” Online Contest, enter between 12:00am ET on 9/19/25 and 11:59pm ET on 9/26/25 by listening at 8am, 12pm, and 5pm for the daily keyword and entering it online at Country1037FM.com. One (1) winner will be selected at random on or around 9/27/25 and, upon verification, will receive one (1) 2-night hotel stay, two (2) tickets to a Carolina football game, one (1) food voucher, and one (1) luggage set. Prize provided courtesy of Black River Entertainment. Otherwise, Country 103.7’s General Contest Rules apply and are available at Country1037FM.com.