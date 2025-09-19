Country 103.7 Presents: Baggage Claim To The Game

Sponsored By - Black River Entertainment

Touchdown season is HERE and Country 103.7 is flying you straight from baggage claim to the ultimate Carolina football staycation, courtesy of Black River Entertainment!

Your game-day getaway comes loaded with:

🛏️ A 2-Night Hotel Stay to crash in style

🎟️ 2 Tickets to a Carolina Game (prime seats, big plays, ALL the action)

🍔 A Food Voucher so you can feast like a champ

🧳 A Fresh Luggage Set so you’re rolling in like a pro

🚨 Here’s the play: listen weekdays at 8am, 12pm, and 5pm for the daily keyword, then enter online at Country1037FM.com. Every keyword is another shot at snagging this dream football weekend.

Don’t fumble this chance!

It’s your Baggage Claim to the Game, only on Country 103.7 – Carolina’s New Country.

Limit one entry per person per day.

We recommend using Google Chrome or Microsoft Edge as your browser for the best experience. Accessing the contest via your mobile device may result in loading issues. Desktop is the preferred entry method.