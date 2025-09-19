What Would You Do Wednesday: Divorce Dilema

It is never easy to go through a divorce, but it is much harder when children are involved. That is the problem with this week's What Would You Do Wednesday. Check it out below.

My husband and I have decided to divorce. I have our young kids at the moment, and they are starting to ask questions about why we are living separately and about why we have broken up. My husband and I are splitting because I caught him cheating. Do I tell my young kids the truth or create a white lie? My ex is a good father, but a terrible husband. I'm not sure what to do. Can you help me?