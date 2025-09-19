Backstage Country
What Would You Do Wednesday: Divorce Dilema

It is never easy to go through a divorce, but it is much harder when children are involved. That is the problem with this week's What Would You Do Wednesday….

Rob Tanner
It is never easy to go through a divorce, but it is much harder when children are involved. That is the problem with this week's What Would You Do Wednesday. Check it out below.

My husband and I have decided to divorce. I have our young kids at the moment, and they are starting to ask questions about why we are living separately and about why we have broken up. My husband and I are splitting because I caught him cheating. Do I tell my young kids the truth or create a white lie? My ex is a good father, but a terrible husband. I'm not sure what to do. Can you help me?

The Country 103.7 listeners came through again with some great advice. Of course, we throw in a little of our own.

Rob TannerEditor
Country 103.7’s funniest guy in town is none other than Rob Tanner with Tanner in the Morning! Rob Tanner has been the host of WSOC-FM's Tanner in the Morning Show in Charlotte, NC for 20 years. The show was named the 2018 ACM Major Market Personalities of the Year. He is well-versed in all topics in country music. Tanner also is a sports junkie who writes about any Carolina sports team, and he and his wife Missy spend most of their down exploring theme parks. He writes Disney insider content.
