Animal Rescue Mission

Sponsored By: Charlotte-Mecklenburg Animal Care & Control Meet Khalali 🎾 8 yrs, 60 lbs of playful sweetness! She's potty trained, knows "sit," loves fetch, toys, kiddie pools, and trail walks….

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Animal Care & Control

Sponsored By: Charlotte-Mecklenburg Animal Care & Control

Meet Khalali 🎾 8 yrs, 60 lbs of playful sweetness! She’s potty trained, knows “sit,” loves fetch, toys, kiddie pools, and trail walks. Polite treat-taker (after a cute bark), goofy in the play yard, but needs slow intros with other dogs. 🐾 Meet Khalali

Say hi to Blue 💙 This 4-yr-old, 68 lb Rottie/Lab mix spent 2 years in the shelter and is finally ready for a home! He’s house trained, easy on leash, great with kids, gentle in public, and hilarious (don’t leave your sandwich unattended 🥪😂). No cats, slow intros with dogs, but a total gem. 💌 Adopt Blue

Orion 🖤 4 yrs, 58 lbs, the perfect pit mix package. Calm, affectionate, crate/house trained, non-destructive, and amazing with kids + dogs. He loves toys, walks politely, and even comes with HW treatment included. Total volunteer fave! ✨ Meet Orion

Indy ⚡ 5 yrs, 53 lbs of pure genius + energy. This Staffy/Bulldog mix opens doors, fetches his leash, picks up toys, and can even walk other dogs. Cuddle bug + ball obsessed, kid/cat/dog friendly with a little resource guarding quirk. Needs an active home + secure fence. 🚀 Adopt Indy

Caesar 👑 2 yrs, 10 lbs, shy at first but loves cuddles once he trusts you. Big window watcher, laser-pointer champ, litter box pro, polite scratcher, and TV animal doc fan. FIV+ but healthy + sweet as can be. 🐾 Meet Caesar

Mowgli ✨ 5 yrs, 10 lbs, playful + affectionate. Loves wand toys, food, other cats + dogs, and is super respectful. Great litter manners, healthy after dental care (just easy/cheap meds), FIV+ but thriving. 🌟 Adopt Mowgli

Clara Bow 💃 Tiny 1-yr-old (5 lbs) with a big zoomie personality. Outgoing, playful, curious, sometimes cuddly, and even dog-friendly after time. FELV+ so needs a special home but she’s full of love. 💕 Meet Clara Bow

Ocean 🌊 2 yrs, 10 lbs, sleek black beauty who knows his name and comes when called. Chill, affectionate, and ready for his forever fam. 🌊 Adopt Ocean

