BMG Buys Jason Aldean’s Music Catalog in $250 Million Deal

BMG has announced the acquisition of Jason Aldean's recorded music catalog in a landmark deal estimated at $250 million, marking the company's largest catalog investment to date. The purchase includes rights to more than 1,000 songs from 23 artists and songwriters, covering Aldean's nine studio albums from his 2005 self-titled debut through 2019's 9. BMG now controls the entirety of Aldean's catalog, having previously acquired 90% of his pre-2019 recordings in 2022.

Excited about the purchase, the CEO of BMG, Thomas Coesfeld, explained how the company was expanding its grasp on country music. “By bringing together the iconic catalog of Jason Aldean, we are strengthening our footprint in country music while expanding across genres and deepening our investment in the U.S.”

Aldean's catalog includes 30 number-one hits and 12 studio albums, such as My Kinda Party, Night Train, and his most recent release, Highway Desperado (2023). His chart-topping success includes a Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 with “Try That In A Small Town” in 2023 and multiple No. 1 albums on the Billboard 200.

The former president of BMG, Jon Loba, praised Aldean for continuing to push the envelope when it came to his music. “Jason has consistently pushed the envelope both sonically and lyrically. His unwavering commitment to evolution has ensured that each new album delivers something fresh for fans, while continuing to shape the direction of the genre itself.”

As for Aldean, who is now $250 million richer, he discussed the sale, stating, “BBR Music Group and BMG have always shown a real commitment to my music and a belief in me as an artist. Knowing all of my music is in the hands of my long-time label team makes this a full-circle moment.”

Aldean recently released a new single, “How Far Does a Goodbye Go,” the first from his upcoming 12th album, following his 30th No. 1 hit. He is also set to tour Australia and New Zealand in early 2026, marking his first headlining shows in New Zealand and his return to Australia since 2016.