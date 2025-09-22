How Priscilla Block Champions Mental Health Through Raw, Honest Country Music

Priscilla Block is one of country music’s rising stars. She’s already made a name for herself by using her music as a platform for mental health advocacy. From body image to the pressures of the industry, Block transforms her personal struggles into relatable songs that remind fans they’re not fighting their battles alone.

Priscilla Block: From TikTok Breakthrough to Vulnerable Storytelling

Like many artists, Block struggled before getting her big break. After losing both her job and her apartment, she turned to social media, sharing songs straight from her living room floor. That gamble paid off when “Just About Over You,” a heartbreak ballad about the relapse after a breakup, struck a nerve with listeners everywhere.

Priscilla Block - Just About Over You (Official Music Video)

The song’s viral success didn’t just earn her a loyal fanbase; it helped her land a record deal with UMG Nashville’s Mercury Nashville. That season of struggle made her realize her commitment to vulnerable storytelling. Today, she proves that authenticity is powerful and important in the industry she belongs to.

Addressing Mental Health Struggles in Things You Didn’t See

Block’s second album, Things You Didn’t See, is her most direct approach to mental health advocacy. Across its 14 tracks, the album spotlights the cost of fame, the weight of anxiety and burnout, and the struggles of living life in the spotlight. Block doesn’t shy away from using her music for the tough stuff; she sings about the pressure of body insecurities, online haters, and the exhausting demands of an industry that constantly wants more.

The lead single, “Couldn’t Care Less,” talks about body positivity and public figures’ experience with the barrage of online criticism, “I posted a picture, and it got a bunch of likes / That "she should lose weight" comment kept me up all night / I hit reply and made a little light of what they said / Like I couldn't care less.” The song also serves as a soul-baring letter to the music industry: “Walked the carpet, sat a couple rows up from the stage / Hoping I would hear mine, then they said a different name / I was clapping, laughing, smiling, standing in a sparkly dress / Like I couldn't care less.”

Reflecting on writing the track, she admitted it was “the therapy I didn’t even know I needed.”

Body Positivity and Self-Love as Mental Health Advocacy

Her anthem “Thick Thighs” marked a major turning point in her artistry and personal growth. Released with a music video on November 9, 2020, directed by Logan Christopher, the song and video celebrate self-acceptance while poking fun at the unrealistic standards often placed on women.

Block, who also struggled with hating her body, had her perspective shift after writing the track. Embracing the title of “body positive country artist” (a label she says is the biggest compliment she could ever receive), Block sends a clear message of empowerment: “I hope that this video makes you know that you are MORE than enough.”

Fans continue to look up to her and shared that “Thick Thighs” became the theme song to their path toward self-love and body acceptance.