These Two Foods Are Horrible For Your Health

Ok, I love them both. I am still kicking! But I have to agree, these are not good for you. This comes as no surprise. What two foods am I talking about? Here you go.

The BMJ warns that regularly eating French fries and chips can significantly increase the risk of diabetes. Harvard researchers found that consuming fries five or more times a week raises the risk by 27%. Three extra servings raise the risk by 20%.

Opting for healthier snacks like whole grains or vegetables can help reduce these risks. Chips are hard to digest because they lack fiber. Both chips and Fries are loaded with salt 

BMJ says boiling is the healthiest method because it uses no fat. To make boiled potatoes more flavorful, you can mash them with a small amount of olive oil instead of butter and cream, or dress them with fresh herbs and spices. Enjoy.

