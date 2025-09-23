Pumpkin Spice Lattes Are Bad For Your Puppy

It comes back every Fall. You can get your share of Pumpkin Spice Lattes. But many of us don't know it's not healthy for your dog. Be careful, please.

Delish magazine says Pumpkin Spice Lattes can be toxic to animals due to ingredients like caffeine, nutmeg, and chocolate. Pet owners should be cautious because these ingredients can cause restlessness, seizures, and even death in pets. Immediate action should be taken if a spill occurs, and pets may have ingested any harmful substances.

According to Delish, if you have furry friends, you might want to think twice before getting too close to man's best friend with a drink in hand. As it turns out, many of the ingredients in a beloved pumpkin spice latte are harmful, and even toxic, to many animals.