Pumpkin Spice Lattes Are Bad For Your Puppy

Rob Tanner
Cup of a pumpkin spice latte

Autumn Pumpkin Spice Latte with Milk and Cream

Credit: bhofack2/Shutterstock

It comes back every Fall. You can get your share of Pumpkin Spice Lattes. But many of us don't know it's not healthy for your dog. Be careful, please.

Delish magazine says  Pumpkin Spice Lattes can be toxic to animals due to ingredients like caffeine, nutmeg, and chocolate. Pet owners should be cautious because these ingredients can cause restlessness, seizures, and even death in pets. Immediate action should be taken if a spill occurs, and pets may have ingested any harmful substances. 

According to Delish, if you have furry friends, you might want to think twice before getting too close to man's best friend with a drink in hand. As it turns out, many of the ingredients in a beloved pumpkin spice latte are harmful, and even toxic, to many animals.

I would just skip the people food for all your pets to stay on the safe side. Enjoy your Pumpkin Spice Latte with a human friend.

Rob Tanner
Country 103.7’s funniest guy in town is none other than Rob Tanner with Tanner in the Morning! Rob Tanner has been the host of WSOC-FM's Tanner in the Morning Show in Charlotte, NC for 20 years. The show was named the 2018 ACM Major Market Personalities of the Year. He is well-versed in all topics in country music. Tanner also is a sports junkie who writes about any Carolina sports team, and he and his wife Missy spend most of their down exploring theme parks. He writes Disney insider content.
