The States With The Least Hardest Workers
Michigan made the top of a list that nobody wants to be on. The least hardest-working state in America. There are plenty of factors used to arrive at the top ten states, or should we say bottom ten. Here they are.
States With The Least Hardest-Working People …According to a new survey by Wallethub based on 10 key indicators, including average work week hours, workers with multiple jobs, and the amount of volunteer hours per resident
10 Oregon
9 Illinois
8 New Mexico
7 Ohio
6 California
5 New York
4 Nevada
3 Rhode Island
2 West Virginia
1 Michigan
The hardest-working state was North Dakota. Here is what Wallethub had to say about the state, "North Dakota is the hardest-working state, in part because it has the third-highest employment rate in the country, at nearly 98%. Plus, workers ages 16 to 64 work an average of 39.6 hours per week – the fourth-most in the country.