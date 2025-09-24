Scotty McCreery, Wife Gabi, Welcome Baby No. 2, Oliver

Scotty McCreery and wife Gabi Dugal with their first baby, Merrick Avery, in 2023.

Country music star Scotty McCreery and his wife Gabi, recently welcomed a new addition to their family. Oliver Cooke McCreery was born on September 18, 2025.

"Oliver Cooke McCreery joined our family on September 18th 🥹🩵," the couple announced on an Instagram post, late Tuesday. “Can’t imagine life without him, we love him so berry much!! 🫐.”

The baby's middle name keeps a family tradition, matching his father's. He now joins older brother Merrick Avery, who was named after his mom's father, Merrick Dugal III.

Recent hospital photos show the little one cuddled up with mom and dad. The family shared a special moment when two-year-old Merrick met his baby brother.

They announced their pregnancy back in May. Little Merrick wore a "big brother" sweater in the heartwarming announcement photos.

Making time for both children, Scotty paused his touring schedule. They managed to fit in some last shows as a family of three in August, with Gabi showing her baby bump between shows.

The couple met in high school before getting married in 2018. While Gabi works as a nurse, Scotty continues his music career. Their first son has already made appearances in his dad's music videos and shows.

2025 has been a big year for Nashville babies, with stars HARDY, Thomas Rhett, and Chris Lane all becoming parents. The McCreerys are now part of this growing community of musical families.