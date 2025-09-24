Backstage Country
South Carolina Teaching Assistant Arrested Over Prank

I honestly have no idea why an adult would want to act this juvenile, but he did. And it ended up getting him thrown in the clink. From teaching assistant to prisoner in a matter of minutes. Here is what happened in the Palmetto state.

BoingBoing.net says a South Carolina teaching assistant was recently arrested for several "fart spray" pranks. 32-year-old Alexander Lewis was charged with disturbing schools and malicious injury to property due to his frequent use of the foul-smelling spray over several weeks. The odor caused students and faculty members to suffer from nausea, headaches, and dizziness. The pranks also resulted in $55,000 in inspection and air conditioning repair costs for the district. One parent had to bring their asthmatic child to a doctor three times

Why a teacher would do this many times is beyond belief. This isn't a boys' locker room, it's a place of learning. I would assume Alexander, if found guilty, has seen his last in-school prank.

