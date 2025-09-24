Traditional Country Music Holds Strong With Eight Albums on Billboard 200

As of Sept. 20, there are eight albums in classic country music represented on the Billboard 200 charts. This indicates the staying power of the genre, even while country-pop and crossover artists gain popularity. The current chart has representations from artists in both classic and modern country — George Strait, Chris Stapleton, Cody Johnson, Zach Top — that project a broader appeal of traditional sounds.

Morgan Wallen remains a dominant force in the country music industry. As of now, he has multiple charting albums, such as I'm the Problem, One Thing At a Time, and Dangerous: The Double Album, with "Dangerous" being the most played country song of 2025 and still getting heavy listening. In addition, Wallen has four of the top 40 most-played country songs, beating Post Malone, Jelly Roll, and Kane Brown.

The durability of Chris Stapleton is on display with three albums charting. One of these albums, Starting Over, has been on the Billboard 200 chart for 250 weeks and has been a success both commercially and critically, with several awards. Stapleton's first album, Traveller, which was released in 2015, is back, benefiting from another boost after a television performance at the CMA that led to 522 weeks on the Billboard 200.

Cody Johnson's 2023 album Leather has charted for 87 weeks. Johnson is known for hits such as "Dirt Cheap" and "The Painter." A deluxe version is in the works, including additional songs. Zach Top represents the new wave of traditionalist artists with his 2024 album Cold Beer and Country Music and his 2025 follow-up, Ain't In It for My Health, both of which capture the classic honky-tonk spirit.