Brett Eldredge Announces 12-City Holiday Tour With Comedian Steven Rogers

Brett Eldredge has announced the return of his beloved Glow Live Tour, with 12 holiday performances scheduled for November and December. The tour will visit major cities, including Boston, St. Louis, New York, Chicago, Detroit, and Nashville, bringing festive cheer to audiences across the country.

Comedian Steven Rogers will open each night for the entire run, helping to share a few laughs and set the tone for the evening before Eldredge takes to the stage. Known for his velvety voice and holiday cheer, Eldredge has appeared at many Christmas-time performances, establishing himself as someone who presents a warm and inviting holiday show.

Eldredge recently released his eighth full-length album and third holiday album, Merry Christmas (Welcome to the Family), which debuted in 2024. The album will provide the foundation for many of his live performances this year. He has also released the Kiss Me In The Moonlight EP, featuring tropical-inspired tracks, and the Lonestar Lovers EP. Both EPs were launched through his independent label, Warm and Cozy Records.

Eldredge has achieved two Gold-certified albums and nine Gold or Platinum singles in his career, with seven No. 1 hits on country radio, including "Don't Ya," "Mean to Me," and "Lose My Mind." He is regarded as one of the preeminent voices in today's country music, in addition to holding multiple CMA, ACM, and BMI Country Awards.

Eldredge expressed his excitement for the upcoming tour and encouraged fans to be part of the experience. Eldredge shared, “If I could convince you of one thing in my life, it would be to come to a GLOW show. It's become a timeless holiday tradition, and you will leave brighter than you came in — I can promise you that!”