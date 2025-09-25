Backstage Country
North Carolina Wedding Venue Refuses Refund Even Though Groom Died

You would think this would not happen after a tragic event like the death of the groom. But it did. WRAL says a North Carolina wedding venue, called The Cotton…

Rob Tanner
You would think this would not happen after a tragic event like the death of the groom. But it did.

WRAL says a North Carolina wedding venue, called The Cotton Room, is under fire for refusing to issue a refund to a couple whose wedding was canceled because the groom died. Chris Perry and Kristen Seidel booked their wedding for Oct. 11, 2025.  Perry unexpectedly passed away in May. The Cotton Room refused to refund its $18,382.50 deposit. 

WRAL added that "The Cotton Room stuck to its contract and refused to refund any of the $18,382.50 in food, drink, and venue deposits Seidel and Perry had paid. Given the circumstances, The Cotton Room offered a partial refund of nearly $11,000 if another group booked the venue."

The Cotton Room's owner has received threats because the public is outraged.  Wedding planners suggest couples purchase event insurance to protect themselves.

On the surface, this seems like a horrible thing, but what if you owned the venue? I can see both sides of the story. I hate that the bride has to take a loss like that when she is dealing with the trauma of such a loss. However, the venue would probably take a big loss if the day can not be filled. But it does seem like the bride gave the venue plenty of time to fill the date, if they were informed in May.

Rob TannerEditor
Country 103.7’s funniest guy in town is none other than Rob Tanner with Tanner in the Morning! Rob Tanner has been the host of WSOC-FM's Tanner in the Morning Show in Charlotte, NC for 20 years. The show was named the 2018 ACM Major Market Personalities of the Year. He is well-versed in all topics in country music. Tanner also is a sports junkie who writes about any Carolina sports team, and he and his wife Missy spend most of their down exploring theme parks. He writes Disney insider content.
