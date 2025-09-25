North Carolina Wedding Venue Refuses Refund Even Though Groom Died

You would think this would not happen after a tragic event like the death of the groom. But it did.

WRAL says a North Carolina wedding venue, called The Cotton Room, is under fire for refusing to issue a refund to a couple whose wedding was canceled because the groom died. Chris Perry and Kristen Seidel booked their wedding for Oct. 11, 2025. Perry unexpectedly passed away in May. The Cotton Room refused to refund its $18,382.50 deposit.

WRAL added that "The Cotton Room stuck to its contract and refused to refund any of the $18,382.50 in food, drink, and venue deposits Seidel and Perry had paid. Given the circumstances, The Cotton Room offered a partial refund of nearly $11,000 if another group booked the venue."

The Cotton Room's owner has received threats because the public is outraged. Wedding planners suggest couples purchase event insurance to protect themselves.