This Day in Country History: September 25

Sept. 25 has hosted numerous moments in country music history. Some of these noteworthy events include a collective concert featuring over 5,200 artists, honors being received, postal stamps highlighting legends, and an artist's death. Continue reading to learn more about these and other happenings from this day in country music history.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

These milestones occurred on Sept. 25:

The singer of "Cold Beer Calling My Name" and "Some Girls," Jameson Rodgers, made his debut at the Grand Ole Opry. Jameson is from a small town in rural Mississippi, where he often played at small venues, so he was thrilled to perform at the Grand Ole Opry. 2019: The finale of Ken Burns' documentary Country Music aired on the Public Broadcasting Service. This episode, titled "Don't Get Above Your Raisin'," covered country music from 1984 through 1996 and featured artists such as George Strait, Randy Travis, Reba McEntire, and Garth Brooks.

Cultural Milestones

Big honors for country music happened on this day, including:

The U.S. Postal Service issued 29-cent stamps featuring country music artists, including Patsy Cline, the Carter Family, Hank Williams, and Bob Wills. This collection was part of the U.S. Postal Service's Legends of American Music Series, which continued for several years. 2019: Miranda Lambert received Artist of the Year from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) at its inaugural RIAA Honors event. Lambert's award was presented to her by her long-term songwriting collaborator, Natalie Hemby, and they sang their song "Bluebird" at this event.

Notable Recordings and Performances

These concerts and successful performances occurred on Sept. 25:

Over 5,200 artists performed at venues across the nation for Concert Across America to End Gun Violence benefits. Roseanne Cash played in New York, Jimmie Dale Gilmore performed in Austin, Texas, and Gretchen Peters played in Nashville. 2019: Singer Chris Jansen played a sold-out show at the legendary Ryman Auditorium in Nashville. Jamey Johnson and Charles Esten also took the stage at this energetic performance.

Industry Changes and Challenges

Numerous industry challenges and changes happened on Sept. 25, including:

Randy Travis collapsed on stage while singing his hit song "Three Wooden Crosses." Travis was performing as part of the Huguley Memorial Center's 18th annual Crystal Heart Gala in Fort Worth, Texas, and was diagnosed with severe dehydration. 2016: Country Music Hall of Fame member and pioneer Jean Shepard died. She headlined her own tours, earned the recognition of music producers and record labels, and joined the Grand Ole Opry.