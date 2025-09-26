Most Annoying Driving Behaviors
There are plenty of things drivers do behind the wheel that make us want to scream. So AA Accident Assist wanted to find out which ones irked us the most.
This most recent survey shows that the menace of tailgating remains the biggest bugbear when out on the road, with previous studies carried out by AA Accident Assist in 2023 highlighting driver frustration**. Similarly, more than half (55%***) of drivers said that tailgating has been getting worse in recent years.
Here is the list of the top 10 things that make us angry.
Tailgating – 27%
Middle lane hogging – 19%
Using a hand-held mobile phone – 16%
Swooping (cutting across lanes) – 8%
Speeding – 8%
Littering – 6%
Driving slowly – 5%
Undertaking – 5%
Drivers playing with a phone docked in a cradle – 3%
Drivers playing with the car infotainment system – 2%
People not wearing a seatbelt – 1%
Wanna add to the list? This could take awhile!