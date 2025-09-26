Backstage Country
LISTEN LIVE

Most Annoying Driving Behaviors

There are plenty of things drivers do behind the wheel that make us want to scream. So AA Accident Assist wanted to find out which ones irked us the most. This…

Rob Tanner
best cities for driving best city for driving driving car on highway, close up of hands on steering wheel
anyaberkut/Getty Images Royalty Free

There are plenty of things drivers do behind the wheel that make us want to scream. So AA Accident Assist wanted to find out which ones irked us the most.

This most recent survey shows that the menace of tailgating remains the biggest bugbear when out on the road, with previous studies carried out by AA Accident Assist in 2023 highlighting driver frustration**. Similarly, more than half (55%***) of drivers said that tailgating has been getting worse in recent years.

Here is the list of the top 10 things that make us angry.

Tailgating – 27%

Middle lane hogging – 19%

Using a hand-held mobile phone – 16%

Swooping (cutting across lanes) – 8%

Speeding – 8%

Littering – 6%

Driving slowly – 5%

Undertaking – 5%

Drivers playing with a phone docked in a cradle – 3%

Drivers playing with the car infotainment system – 2%

People not wearing a seatbelt – 1%

Wanna add to the list? This could take awhile!

annoyingdriving
Rob TannerEditor
Country 103.7’s funniest guy in town is none other than Rob Tanner with Tanner in the Morning! Rob Tanner has been the host of WSOC-FM's Tanner in the Morning Show in Charlotte, NC for 20 years. The show was named the 2018 ACM Major Market Personalities of the Year. He is well-versed in all topics in country music. Tanner also is a sports junkie who writes about any Carolina sports team, and he and his wife Missy spend most of their down exploring theme parks. He writes Disney insider content.
Related Stories
Whether the little ones are trick-or-treating door-to-door like in the "old days" or doing a trunk-or-treat, trick-or-treating is fun.
Human InterestWhere Does North Carolina Rank for Trick-or-Treating?Anne Erickson
4 Tips For Powering Through Sleepiness
Country 103.7New Scent-Based Alarm ClockRob Tanner
Team Europe poses with the Laver Cup trophy
Human InterestThis Day in Sports History: September 26Michael Garaventa
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect