Backstage Country
LISTEN LIVE

New Scent-Based Alarm Clock

I use my watch as an alarm clock. Maybe some people have the loud, jarring standard alarm clock. But what if you could wake up in a much gentler way?…

Rob Tanner
4 Tips For Powering Through Sleepiness
Tero Vesalainen/Getty Images Royalty Free

I use my watch as an alarm clock. Maybe some people have the loud, jarring standard alarm clock. But what if you could wake up in a much gentler way?

IHG News says Holiday Inn Express has introduced a new Breakfast Alarm Clock. When the alarm rings, the clock’s diffuser sprays scents like Coffee, Bacon, Blueberry Muffin, Nashi Pear, and Mango. The clock does not have any jarring beeps or blaring tunes.

58% of travelers say the pleasant scents helped improve their morning mood. When asked which scents would lift their morning mood, tourists said coffee or tea (56%), bacon and eggs (43%), baked goods (38%), and fresh fruit (30%)

It would really be cool if you could customize your scent. Which I would assume is available somewhere. The cost might be a nightmare.

clockScent
Rob TannerEditor
Country 103.7’s funniest guy in town is none other than Rob Tanner with Tanner in the Morning! Rob Tanner has been the host of WSOC-FM's Tanner in the Morning Show in Charlotte, NC for 20 years. The show was named the 2018 ACM Major Market Personalities of the Year. He is well-versed in all topics in country music. Tanner also is a sports junkie who writes about any Carolina sports team, and he and his wife Missy spend most of their down exploring theme parks. He writes Disney insider content.
Related Stories
Team Europe poses with the Laver Cup trophy
Human InterestThis Day in Sports History: September 26Michael Garaventa
Sweet gift box heart shape on table for wedding day, wedding gifts table
Country 103.7North Carolina Wedding Venue Refuses Refund Even Though Groom DiedRob Tanner
Fernando Alonso of Spain and Renault celebrates winning the championship after finishing third during the Brazilian F1 Grand Prix at the Autodromo Interlagos
Human InterestThis Day in Sports History: September 25Michael Garaventa
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect