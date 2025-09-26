New Scent-Based Alarm Clock
I use my watch as an alarm clock. Maybe some people have the loud, jarring standard alarm clock. But what if you could wake up in a much gentler way?…
I use my watch as an alarm clock. Maybe some people have the loud, jarring standard alarm clock. But what if you could wake up in a much gentler way?
IHG News says Holiday Inn Express has introduced a new Breakfast Alarm Clock. When the alarm rings, the clock’s diffuser sprays scents like Coffee, Bacon, Blueberry Muffin, Nashi Pear, and Mango. The clock does not have any jarring beeps or blaring tunes.
58% of travelers say the pleasant scents helped improve their morning mood. When asked which scents would lift their morning mood, tourists said coffee or tea (56%), bacon and eggs (43%), baked goods (38%), and fresh fruit (30%)
It would really be cool if you could customize your scent. Which I would assume is available somewhere. The cost might be a nightmare.