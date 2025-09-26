Zac Brown Reflects on Super Bowl LI Heartbreak and Announces Sphere Las Vegas Residency

Zac Brown is opening up about one of the most unforgettable and painful moments in his life as both a musician and a football fan. Brown recalls the highs and lows of Super Bowl LI when his Atlanta Falcons were leading the New England Patriots 28-3 at halftime. The game became infamous as a comeback victory for the Patriots, and it left Falcons supporters devastated when New England won 34-28 in overtime.

Brown, a passionate Falcons supporter, remembers performing at a Super Bowl pregame tailgate concert, calling it a career highlight. However, contrary to some reports, he did not sing the national anthem during the game itself. He admits to some confusion over the details, joking about how time and heartbreak have blurred his memory of that day.

"I withdraw any claims that I had anything to do with the success of that game. But that was a tough one. Tough loss," jokes Brown. He made it clear that while he was there to entertain fans before the kickoff, he did not influence the game's outcome. His lighthearted comments underscore the lingering pain of witnessing his favorite team's collapse on one of the biggest stages in sports.

Looking ahead, Brown is shifting focus to a major milestone in his music career. He announced that his upcoming album, Love & Fear, will debut alongside a groundbreaking residency at The Sphere in Las Vegas, beginning Dec. 5. The immersive show will mark a new chapter for the artist as he blends personal storytelling with cutting-edge visual effects.