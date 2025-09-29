Behind the Lyrics: ‘Biscuits’ by Kacey Musgraves

Kacey Musgraves’ “Biscuits” might sound like a catchy tune about biscuits and gravy, but the track reveals bigger, more profound truths. It’s a poetic track about judgment, kindness, and staying in your own lane. Released in 2015 as the lead single from her sophomore album Pageant Material, the song uses biscuits as a metaphor for minding your own business.

Kacey Musgraves - Biscuits (Official Music Video)

"Biscuits" and the Art of Southern Metaphors in Country Songwriting

“Biscuits” fits into the tradition of using food metaphors and colorful colloquialisms to explain complex social ideas, urging listeners to make the connection between the ordinary to something meaningful. The song’s central metaphor, “Mind your own biscuits and life will be gravy,” transforms a simple breakfast into a philosophy about respecting and setting boundaries.

The memorable hook was created during a collaborative songwriting session: the phrase “mind your own biscuits” had first surfaced while Musgraves was working on “Follow Your Arrow” with co-writers Shane McAnally and Brandy Clark.

McAnally suggested the initial idea, while Clark contributed the follow-up line, “And life will be gravy.” Musgraves openly expressed her gratitude for her collaborators, saying, “Without them I probably a) would never laugh, and b) would never have any songs.” “Biscuits” emerged naturally from the trio’s chemistry.

Unpacking the Core Message: Judgment vs. Compassion

At its heart, “Biscuits” is about serving up a plateful of non-judgmental compassion. The opening verse lays it all out: “Taking down your neighbor won't take you any higher / I burned my own damn finger poking someone else's fire / I've never gotten taller making someone else feel small / If you ain't got nothing nice to say don't say nothing at all.”

The lyrics here talk about tearing others down, which only leaves you burned because you’re “poking someone else’s fire.” She also highlighted that we wouldn’t be able to get ahead in life by pulling or dragging someone down, or that we mustn't feel superior by making others feel inferior.

Later, she throws in a reality check with lines like “Nobody's perfect, we've all lost and we've all lied / Most of us have cheated the rest of us have tried / The holiest of the holy even slip from time to time / We've all got dirty laundry hanging on the line,” meaning we can’t judge others because we are not blameless. Instead of sugarcoating it, the lyrics pointed out that we should have empathy for others since we’re all stumbling through life together.

The Chorus: A Blueprint for Living Authentically

The chorus has four key directives for us to live an authentic life. “Just hoe your own row and raise your own babies / Smoke your own smoke and grow your own daisies / Mend your own fences and own your own crazy / Mind your own biscuits and life will be gravy / Mind your own biscuits and life will be gravy.”

The first line, “Just hoe your own row and raise your own babies,” tells us to take care of our own family and personal obligations. The next line, “Smoke your own smoke and grow your own daisies,” is a metaphor for us to make our own choices and be responsible for our own happiness. The third line, “Mend your own fences and own your own crazy,” is a reminder for us to fix our own problems and relationships, and to accept our quirks and imperfections. Lastly, “Mind your own biscuits and life will be gravy,” which is a reflection of a common Appalachian saying, emphasizes the importance of minding our own business and just focusing on our lives.