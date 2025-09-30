Lainey Wilson Set to Headline 2026 Sturgis Buffalo Chip Rally

Planning for the 2026 Sturgis Buffalo Chip motorcycle rally is already in motion, with organizers announcing Lainey Wilson as the first headliner. Wilson, one of country music's fastest-rising stars, will take the stage on Aug. 12, 2026, bringing her signature "Bell Bottom Country" sound to the legendary event for the first time.

Rod Woodruff, CEO of the Sturgis Buffalo Chip, emphasized Wilson's star power and why she is a perfect fit for the rally's entertainment lineup. "Lainey Wilson is one of those artists who skyrocketed to the top of the country charts a few years ago and has not come back down," states Sturgis Buffalo Chip CEO Rod Woodruff. "She has won nearly every prestigious award there is, and her unique brand of authentic country music is going to be a huge hit with the rally visitors and locals alike."

He added, "You might think that it's way too early for an announcement of this caliber, right? But planning the Sturgis Rally never ends, and we're all about it eight days a week, 366 days a year."

The 2026 rally, scheduled for Aug. 7-16, promises a diverse lineup of activities beyond the concerts. Attendees can look forward to charity rides, motorcycle shows, high-energy stunt performances, women's events, and some fast racing, making the event a festival of sorts. Tickets are already on sale as organizers are busy working their way through the planning stages well in advance of the extensive event.

Wilson has enjoyed incredible success and recognition throughout her career. She had four wins at the 2025 ACM Awards, including Entertainer of the Year and Female Artist of the Year. Wilson is currently a member of the Grand Ole Opry, and she has been nominated for six awards at the 2025 Country Music Association (CMA) Awards.