HARDY Updates Fans on What It's Like Being a Father



HARDY performs at CMT Crossroads: Nickelback &amp; HARDY at Marathon Music Works
Country-rock hitmaker HARDY has built a career on country anthems, relatable lyrics, and tracks about the harsh realities of life. But now he’s trading bars and whiskey bottles with burp cloths and baby bottles. Recently, the “Wait in the Truck” singer opened up about life with his six-month-old daughter.  

HARDY and Wife Welcome Rosie  

In a recent podcast appearance (via Country Now), the country star shared how life is after he and his wife, Caleigh, welcomed their first child, a daughter named Rosie Ryan Hardy, on March 7. He said, “It just seems like your life is just like, you just find time to do what you want to do now because just not about, I mean it literally, it’s not about you. Every single thing from literally…I noticed this other day, it’s like, do I have time to go take a leak all the way to, how many shows should I play next year? And everything in between. It literally all revolves around having a little kid. It’s crazy.”  

Easy Baby  

HARDY also shared that Rosie, who is “completely healthy,” happy, and an easy baby, unless she’s hungry or tired. “You could put her in the middle of this floor, and she could just entertain herself for an hour. She’s just so content. She’s never uncomfortable. She whines if she’s hungry or she’s tired, and that is literally it. She’s an easy baby for sure.”  

The country superstar joked that their next kid might be “a freaking brat or something” because Rosie’s such an easy baby to care for. “We’re screwed for the rest. I know we were talking about that a little bit before, but God, I don’t know what we’re going to do, seriously.  

He continued. “It’s like this perfect little thing, and I just know we’re going to have another one and they’re going to be a freaking brat or something. It’s just going to be a lot harder…having one kid is easy. I don’t care what anybody says. And we don’t have help. We don’t have a nanny or nothing. We’re doing everything just us. But man, I can’t imagine having one that’s pooping in their diaper and then the other one’s running around and doing, I don’t know.”  

The Mississippi native singer-songwriter just released his fourth studio album, Country! Country! and there’s no official announcement yet if he will go on tour in support of the album. It will be difficult to make it happen soon since he’s got his hands full with his family life. 

Hardy
