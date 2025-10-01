Woman Charges $30K To Help Parents Name Babies

Backstage Country
A San Francisco woman has turned her obsession with baby names into a lucrative profession. According to the San Francisco Chronicle, Taylor Humphrey charges indecisive parents up to $30,000 to help them pick the perfect baby name.

She describes herself as a "name nerd" and has already picked names for more than 500 children. Taylor even offers add-on services for additional costs that include "baby name branding" and "identifying a unique name aesthetic." She insists, "There's a lot more to this job than people realize. Sometimes, I get calls from clients that are so urgent that I need to drop everything and help them right away." Taylor's unique job is currently earning her hundreds of thousands of dollars per year.

Who pays all that money to name a baby? And brand it? C'mon.

