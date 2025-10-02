This Day in Country History: October 2

Oct. 2 is a significant day in country music history. On this day, the legendary Gene Autry passed away, a vigil was held for the victims of the Route 91 Harvest music festival shooting, and HARDY and his crew were involved in a tour bus accident. Dolly Parton and Carrie Underwood had sold-out shows on this day.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Milestones associated with Oct. 2 include:

2003: The 14th Annual International Bluegrass Music Awards took place in Louisville, Kentucky, where The Del McCoury Band won Entertainer of the Year for the eighth time.

Cultural Milestones

Country musicians came together on Oct. 2, including:

2017: On Oct. 1, 2017, over 50 people were killed in a mass shooting at the Route 91 Harvest music festival in Las Vegas, Nevada, during a Jason Aldean performance. On Oct. 2, country music stars held a vigil for the victims of this horrific attack. Keith Urban sang Simon & Garfunkel's "Bridge Over Troubled Water."

Notable Recordings and Performances

Hats off to these notable country music performances that took place on Oct. 2:

2016: Dolly Parton closed out The Pure & Simple Tour at the iconic Hollywood Bowl. Parton entertained the sold-out audience with stories about her songs and life. After a short break, she continued her tour on Nov. 15 in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee.

Industry Changes and Challenges

On Oct. 2, these challenging events affected the music industry:

1998: Gene Autry, also known as the Singing Cowboy, died at the age of 91. When Autry was in his 20s, he signed with Columbia Records and had his first hit, “That Silver-Haired Daddy of Mine."

