What Would You Do Wednesday Extreme Makeover

On Wednesday, we turn it over to the amazing listeners of the Tanner in the Morning show. They help us answer a relationship dilemma. Here is this week's problem.

I am upset at my husband for the birthday gift he got me. He purchased a gift certificate for an extreme makeover at a local spa. I think the gift is insulting because I don't need a makeover. My girlfriends at work say I'm overreacting and 100% wrong. They say I should be appreciative and view it as a spa day. I view it differently and think my husband is trying to tell me something like I'm not attractive anymore. How should I be viewing this? Do I have a right to be upset?