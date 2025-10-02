What Would You Do Wednesday Extreme Makeover
On Wednesday, we turn it over to the amazing listeners of the Tanner in the Morning show. They help us answer a relationship dilemma. Here is this week’s problem. I…
I am upset at my husband for the birthday gift he got me. He purchased a gift certificate for an extreme makeover at a local spa. I think the gift is insulting because I don't need a makeover. My girlfriends at work say I'm overreacting and 100% wrong. They say I should be appreciative and view it as a spa day. I view it differently and think my husband is trying to tell me something like I'm not attractive anymore. How should I be viewing this? Do I have a right to be upset?
Was it an insulting gift? Maybe it's just the term "extreme makeover" that makes it seem like he isn't happy with her looks? Hear some of the responses below.