What Would You Do Wednesday Extreme Makeover

On Wednesday, we turn it over to the amazing listeners of the Tanner in the Morning show. They help us answer a relationship dilemma. Here is this week's problem.

Rob Tanner
On Wednesday, we turn it over to the amazing listeners of the Tanner in the Morning show. They help us answer a relationship dilemma. Here is this week's problem.

I am upset at my husband for the birthday gift he got me. He purchased a gift certificate for an extreme makeover at a local spa. I think the gift is insulting because I don't need a makeover. My girlfriends at work say I'm overreacting and 100% wrong. They say I should be appreciative and view it as a spa day. I view it differently and think my husband is trying to tell me something like I'm not attractive anymore. How should I be viewing this? Do I have a right to be upset?

Was it an insulting gift? Maybe it's just the term "extreme makeover" that makes it seem like he isn't happy with her looks? Hear some of the responses below.

Rob TannerEditor
Country 103.7’s funniest guy in town is none other than Rob Tanner with Tanner in the Morning! Rob Tanner has been the host of WSOC-FM's Tanner in the Morning Show in Charlotte, NC for 20 years. The show was named the 2018 ACM Major Market Personalities of the Year. He is well-versed in all topics in country music. Tanner also is a sports junkie who writes about any Carolina sports team, and he and his wife Missy spend most of their down exploring theme parks. He writes Disney insider content.
