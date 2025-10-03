Maggie Baugh Hits the Road With Keith Urban, Plans Second Album for 2025

Maggie Baugh is an emerging country artist in 2025 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida. She's getting some much-deserved attention as an opening act on Keith Urban's 2025 High and Alive World Tour. Known for her talent as a singer, songwriter, violinist, and guitarist, Baugh has gained widespread attention during the tour, particularly after Urban altered the lyrics of his hit "The Fighter" to sing, "When they're tryna get to you, Maggie, I'll be your guitar player," showcasing her growing prominence.

"I had to write my feelings down," Baugh said. "I chose music as an outlet instead of doing something horrible that kids do now when they're depressed and bullied. I fell in love with music and pouring my heart out into words."

Starting violin at age six, Baugh was performing at Carnegie Hall by 11. After turning to songwriting, she began singing at the age of 12 and released her first record at 13. Following high school graduation, she moved to Nashville at the age of 18. "It was probably one of the best decisions I've ever made," Baugh told the outlet.

Her debut album, Dear Me, was released in 2023, and her second album, Entertainers Heart, is scheduled for release in late 2025. She made her Grand Ole Opry debut in December 2024 and has also performed at the Country Music Hall of Fame. Her career highlights include working with major artists, including being in a Trace Adkins music video and performing for Kelly Clarkson, Jimmy Fallon, and Kimmel.

"I literally get to see so many amazing things and see so many things that people dream about," she said. "And I don't take a single day of it for granted."