Backstage Country
LISTEN LIVE

Maggie Baugh Hits the Road With Keith Urban, Plans Second Album for 2025

Maggie Baugh is an emerging country artist in 2025 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida. She’s getting some much-deserved attention as an opening act on Keith Urban’s 2025 High…

Jennifer Eggleston
A split image of Maggie Baugh on the left and Keith Urban on the right.
Cindy Ord/Stringer via Getty Images / Jason Kempin via Getty Images

Maggie Baugh is an emerging country artist in 2025 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida. She's getting some much-deserved attention as an opening act on Keith Urban's 2025 High and Alive World Tour. Known for her talent as a singer, songwriter, violinist, and guitarist, Baugh has gained widespread attention during the tour, particularly after Urban altered the lyrics of his hit "The Fighter" to sing, "When they're tryna get to you, Maggie, I'll be your guitar player," showcasing her growing prominence.

"I had to write my feelings down," Baugh said. "I chose music as an outlet instead of doing something horrible that kids do now when they're depressed and bullied. I fell in love with music and pouring my heart out into words."

Starting violin at age six, Baugh was performing at Carnegie Hall by 11. After turning to songwriting, she began singing at the age of 12 and released her first record at 13. Following high school graduation, she moved to Nashville at the age of 18. "It was probably one of the best decisions I've ever made," Baugh told the outlet.

Her debut album, Dear Me, was released in 2023, and her second album, Entertainers Heart, is scheduled for release in late 2025. She made her Grand Ole Opry debut in December 2024 and has also performed at the Country Music Hall of Fame. Her career highlights include working with major artists, including being in a Trace Adkins music video and performing for Kelly Clarkson, Jimmy Fallon, and Kimmel.

"I literally get to see so many amazing things and see so many things that people dream about," she said. "And I don't take a single day of it for granted."

Loading TikTok...

Baugh has developed a strong following on TikTok of more than 300,000 followers and 4 million likes, especially from her "Finish the Lick" series, showcasing her instrumental abilities. With worldwide performances to her credit and being a utility player on the road with Keith Urban, she is taking strides to be one of the future stars of country music.

Keith UrbanMaggie Baugh
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
Related Stories
Eric Church speaks onstage at an Artist Interview during the CRS 2025 at Omni Nashville Hotel on February 21, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee.
MusicEric Church Becomes UNC’s 2026 Spring Commencement SpeakerJennifer Eggleston
Tyler Childers performs onstage at the Hinterland Music Festival. Tyler Childers’ “Country Squire” celebrates the kind of small-town romance built on worn-out pickup trucks, modest dreams, and a whole lot of heart.
MusicHow Tyler Childers’ ‘Country Squire’ Captures Small-Town RomanceYvette Dela Cruz
Morgan Wallen performs during the 15th Annual Academy Of Country Music Honors at Ryman Auditorium on August 24, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee.
MusicMorgan Wallen Drops Car Crash-Themed Video for Latest Hit ‘I Got Better’Jennifer Eggleston
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect