Maxwell House Coffee Changes Name To “Maxwell Apartment”
Please tell me it’s not true. Didn’t they learn from the Cracker Barrel fiasco? Well, the name change is true. Kinda. Fox 8 says Maxwell House Coffee has rebranded as…
Please tell me it's not true. Didn't they learn from the Cracker Barrel fiasco? Well, the name change is true. Kinda.
Fox 8 says Maxwell House Coffee has rebranded as "Maxwell Apartment". The iconic coffee brand had been known as Maxwell House for 133 years. The rebrand to "Maxwell Apartment" reflects the shift towards more Americans renting smaller living spaces. Maxwell says, “Maxwell House believes no one should have to go without great tasting coffee and Maxwell Apartment delivers the same delicious taste people know and love, at a value that celebrates all our fans are doing to make smart choices in their lives.”
After a bit of research, I found that Maxwell House is putting out a limited edition pack on Amazon called Maxwell Apartment. So it's not permanent.