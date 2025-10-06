10 Social Turn-Offs That Make You ‘Instantly Unlikable’
According to a new article by Parade Magazine, these things change how people feel about you. In the Parade article, there is a good explanation: “People notice the small things…
According to a new article by Parade Magazine, these things change how people feel about you.
In the Parade article, there is a good explanation: “People notice the small things you do around them,” says Dr. Sanam Hafeez, Psy.D., a neuropsychologist and director of Comprehend the Mind. “If you don’t listen, cut people off, or look distracted, they may think you don’t care. If you pay attention, make eye contact, and respond, they see you as respectful. These little habits add up fast and shape the way people judge you.”
Here are the things you should pay attention too and try to avoid.
1. Talking over people
2. Bragging
3. Poor listening
4. Constant complaining
5. Gossiping
6. Constant put-downs
7. Poor boundaries with yourself
8. Neediness and oversharing
9. Controlling or overbearing tendencies
10. Unreliability