Dierks Bentley’s ‘Broken Branches’ Deluxe Edition Deepens His Message of Resilience and Connection

Dierks Bentley has released the deluxe edition of his acclaimed 11th studio album, Broken Branches, available now as of Oct. 3. The expanded version adds two new tracks, “IYKYK” and “All Night to Figure It Out,” that build on the album's themes of resilience, connection, and authentic living.

With its driving melodious riff and an accounting of small-town country life with “IYKYK,” it has an unmistakable honky tonk sensibility while also referring to fiddle, steel guitar, and being social by drinking. The next song, “All Night to Figure It Out,” slows things down and has a relaxed and romantic feel while integrating dobro-driven grooves, a counterbalance to the positivity of the collection, and a warmth as well.

The album Broken Branches, which came out in June 2025, garnered acclaim for its storytelling tendencies, woven with unmistakable emotion, along with its balance of classic country music and new-age music forms. Today with collaborators such as John Anderson, Riley Green, Miranda Lambert, and Stephen Wilson Jr., it illustrated Bentley's natural progression as a songwriter and performer, receiving praise from critics for its sincerity and artistry, and showcasing tracks suchas "Broken Branches," "Jesus Loves Me," "Well Well Whiskey," and "Don't Cry for Me."

Fans can expect the deluxe edition to deepen Bentley's exploration of heartland resilience while maintaining the same sincerity that earned the project critical acclaim. With over 9.5 billion streams, multiple GRAMMY nominations, and a Grand Ole Opry membership, Bentley continues to bridge the gap between old-school country tradition and contemporary creativity.

Bentley announced the deluxe edition on Instagram, posting a teaser video with the hashtag #IYKYK and encouraging fans to stream the new tracks when the album drops.

In tandem with the release, Bentley also launched the Broken Branches Fund in partnership with Music Health Alliance, supporting mental health services for music industry professionals.

“Making this album and prepping for the tour, I've never been more aware of the sacrifice that the people in this town make every day to keep country music playing,” says Bentley. “Whether you're sitting in a room all day trying to write the perfect hook or leaving home on a bus for weeks at a time, it can be isolating and exhausting. This just felt like the right opportunity to make a bigger commitment on my part to supporting those folks and their families in a more direct and intentional way.”