Jon Pardi Tells Tanner In The Morning About The Surprise Blowup On This Social Media Platform

Jon Pardi is in town this weekend. He is bringing his HonkyTonk Hollywood tour to the Skyla Credit Union Amphitheater. Jon tells us all about his life change after becoming…

Rob Tanner
Jon Pardi's 'Happy New Leaving Song'
Jon Pardi is in town this weekend. He is bringing his HonkyTonk Hollywood tour to the Skyla Credit Union Amphitheater.

Jon tells us all about his life change after becoming a Daddy to two little girls. Also, he has suddenly become the star of a social media platform. One he never expected. This is too funny! Check out our conversation with Jon Pardi below. Get your tickets at Country 1037fm.com or win them this week with Tanner in the Morning.

Rob TannerEditor
Country 103.7’s funniest guy in town is none other than Rob Tanner with Tanner in the Morning! Rob Tanner has been the host of WSOC-FM's Tanner in the Morning Show in Charlotte, NC for 20 years. The show was named the 2018 ACM Major Market Personalities of the Year. He is well-versed in all topics in country music. Tanner also is a sports junkie who writes about any Carolina sports team, and he and his wife Missy spend most of their down exploring theme parks. He writes Disney insider content.
