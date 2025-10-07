Jon Pardi Tells Tanner In The Morning About The Surprise Blowup On This Social Media Platform
Jon Pardi is in town this weekend. He is bringing his HonkyTonk Hollywood tour to the Skyla Credit Union Amphitheater.
Jon tells us all about his life change after becoming a Daddy to two little girls. Also, he has suddenly become the star of a social media platform. One he never expected. This is too funny! Check out our conversation with Jon Pardi below. Get your tickets at Country 1037fm.com or win them this week with Tanner in the Morning.
