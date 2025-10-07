Keith Urban’s Song List Not Tied to Divorce, Inside Source Reveals

Rumors that Keith Urban is dropping Nicole Kidman songs from his setlist are unfounded. His team insists that his song choices reflect a desire for variety and keeping performances fresh — not a targeted exclusion of work connected to his marriage.

During a more recent performance, he changed the lyrics from “When they're tryna get to you, baby, I'll be the fighter” to “When they're tryna get to you, Maggie, I'll be your guitar player.”

In his recent shows, Urban has indeed altered lyrics and performed differently — most notably in “The Fighter,” which has stirred controversy and fueled speculation about personal struggles. At his Hershey concert, he demonstrated his approach of changing the setlist, including modifications around “The Fighter,” and observers note that he may reintroduce it — suggesting that the song remains part of his repertoire.

Despite Nicole Kidman filing for divorce earlier this year, Urban did not intentionally omit her songs, especially “The Fighter,” which was written as a pledge to support her during difficult times. His first concert since the separation aimed to reassure fans that the omission of that song was not a snub.

While singing the breakup song “You'll Think of Me,” Urban tweaked the lyric “take your space and take your reasons” by adding the phrase “your stupid b*l*s**t reasons.”

Urban's recent concert was his first since the split became public. He emphasizes that his goal is to provide a varied concert experience by changing songs rather than avoiding particular ones. He prefers to keep his performances fresh and spontaneous by adjusting his setlist from night to night, not to send any personal message about his relationship.

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman separated earlier in 2025; the couple had been living apart for several months, though reports suggest they are attempting to make their marriage work. Both have since been seen without their wedding rings, and speculation has emerged that Urban might be facing a midlife crisis — but industry sources say his setlist decisions are not meant as a diss toward Kidman.