Riley Green to Donate Bras Thrown at Him While Performing

If you thought country stars just sign cowboy hats or toss guitar picks into the crowd, you clearly haven’t been to a Riley Green concert. For the Alabama-born country crooner, fans lob more than just love; sometimes they throw lingerie, and he’s doing something worthwhile with it.

Rowdy Fans

If there’s something Green learned while on the road, it’s that bras are expensive. In an interview with CMT (via Whiskey Riff), the “There Was This Girl” singer revealed that his road crew managed to fill a big bin with bras that the ladies couldn’t help but throw at him.

As soon as he found out how expensive they were, the singer-songwriter thought to donate them: “We were putting them in a big bin, and we were gonna donate them to wherever you donate bras to, I guess. Because what I learned, there was like people commenting saying that they were really expensive. I didn’t know that.”

Riley's Request for Concertgoers

Although he appreciates the love he’s been getting from fans, he wanted to tell them that he doesn’t want anyone to throw anything onstage, given that there are instances where people, especially artists, get hurt. He explained, “I don’t want anybody to throw anything onstage. No. Don’t throw anything…”

He also added that he didn’t want fans turning the pit into a wrestling ring. He’s already witnessed a few cases of hair pulling: “Yeah, I’ve seen a lot of extensions go missing. And then they go to put them back in, they’ve got the wrong girl’s hair when they’re putting it back in. It’s a whole thing…”

The once Redneck Island contestant also shared that he is now privy to the tedious preparation women do before attending a concert and that he’s now qualified to “work at Ulta.” He joked, “Well, I’m learning. I’m learning on the road. It’s like I can work at Ulta now. I know what Ulta is, see. Yeah. I know all about it.”

Riley Green To Go on Tour (Again) Next Year

Green recently finished his 2025 Damn Country Music Tour but is currently busy preparing for his Cowboy As It Gets Tour. If you want to see him perform live (but remember, no bra throwing!), check out the dates and venues for his 2026 tour below.

April 16: Landers Center, Southaven, MS

April 17: KFC Yum! Center, Louisville, KY

April 18: Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, TN

May 7: PNC Music Pavilion, Charlotte, NC

May 8: Ameris Bank Amphitheatre, Alpharetta,

June 18: PNC Bank Arts Center, Holmdel, NJ

June 19: Broadview Stage at SPAC, Saratoga Springs, NY

June 20: Northwell at Jones Beach Theater, Wantagh, NY

June 25: Ruoff Music Center, Noblesville, IN

June 26: The Pavilion at Star Lake, Burgettstown, PA

July 16: Resch Center, Green Bay, WI

July 23: Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre, Salt Lake City, UT

Aug. 6: Darien Lake Amphitheater, Darien Center, NY

Aug. 7: Blossom Music Center, Cuyahoga Falls, OH

Aug. 8: Jiffy Lube Live, Bristow, VA

Aug. 13: Freedom Mortgage Pavilion, Camden, NJ

Aug. 14: The XFINITY Theatre, Hartford, CT

Aug. 15: Maine Savings Amphitheatre, Bangor, ME

Aug. 21: Denny Sanford, Sioux Falls, SD

Aug. 22: Ralph Engelstad Arena, Grand Forks, ND