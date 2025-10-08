Jason Aldean Drops 30-Hit Collection, Sets Up International Tour Through 2026

Jason Aldean is celebrating a career-defining milestone with the release of 30 Number One Hits, a new digital collection arriving Oct. 10. The project honors two decades of chart-topping success, featuring 30 of Aldean's biggest hits, including “Why,” “She's Country,” and “Big Green Tractor,” alongside collaborations with Kelly Clarkson, Miranda Lambert, Carrie Underwood, and John Morgan. Fans will also be able to purchase a physical Walmart-exclusive vinyl edition on Nov. 28.

In addition to revisiting his biggest hits, Aldean is releasing a new single, “How Far Does A Goodbye Go,” which will appear on his upcoming studio album. The song was chosen for its heartfelt lyrics and emotional resonance. The forthcoming record will include collaborations with at least three guest artists, though Aldean has kept those names a secret for now.

Aldean shared his gratitude when reflecting on his achievement of 30 chart-topping singles, saying, “30 Number Ones is a huge milestone, and I couldn't let it go by without thanking the fans, country radio, the songwriters…” shared Aldean at the time of the milestone. “I appreciate all the support we have gotten from everyone over the last 20 years. And, I don't plan on going anywhere anytime soon.”

Currently, Aldean is on the road for his 2025 Full Throttle Tour, which has seen sold-out shows across North America. The tour's momentum will carry into 2026 with international stops in New Zealand and Australia, culminating in a landmark performance at the University of Georgia's Sanford Stadium on Apr. 25, 2026, where Aldean will headline alongside Luke Bryan.