Top 8 Habits Making Your Teeth Look Old
Not happy with the appearance of your teeth? Maybe you are doing things to make them look worse. I have to admit, I am kind of obsessed with my teeth….
I have to admit, I am kind of obsessed with my teeth. I always think they look too yellow. I have tried it all. The whiteners with toothpaste. Even done by a dentist. It never seems to make much of a difference. Here is a list that may help you get the smile you want.
According to a new article by The Daily Mail, these eight things are making your teeth look older.
1. Mouth Breathing
2. Drinking Acidic Beverages
3. Overusing Whitening Products
4. Neglecting Gum Health
5. Grinding and Clenching Teeth
6. Brushing Teeth Too Hard
7. Using Alcohol-based Mouthwash Daily
8. Skipping Regular Dental Cleanings