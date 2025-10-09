This Day in Country History: October 9

Cheers to Thomas Rhett for his numerous record certifications on Oct. 9, and congratulations to Beth Neilson for her major award and to Elle King for her engagement on this day. Scotty McCreery was born on Oct. 9, and his career has skyrocketed, enhancing the country music industry.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Accolades presented on Oct. 9 included:

2016: Beth Nielson, who wrote "The Kiss," performed by Faith Hill, was inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame. Cole Swindell was named Songwriter/Artist of the Year, and Lori McKenna won Song of the Year for "Humble and Kind."

2019: Thomas Rhett's "Die a Happy Man" achieved 6x Platinum status from the Recording Industry Association of America. This song was later awarded Diamond certification in 2025. Rhett's song "T-Shirt" also reached 2x Platinum status.

Cultural Milestones

Oct. 9 saw a significant birth and a charity event:

1993: Country music star and American Idol winner Scotty McCreery was born in North Carolina. McCreery was just 17 when he took home the win in Season 10 of the show, and shortly after, he released his song "I Love You This Big," which debuted at No. 32 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart.

2011: Dierks Bentley hosted and led his annual charity motorcycle ride to raise over $144,000 for Chicago's Children's Memorial Hospital. This was part of Bentley's Miles & Music for Kids charity, which culminated in a sold-out concert featuring Bentley himself.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Memorable music festivals on Oct. 9 included:

2022: Kacey Musgraves, Big Wild, and Jake Wesley Rogers headlined the Austin City Limits Music Festival at Zilker Metropolitan Park in Austin, Texas. Fans also got to see performances by Goose, Buffalo Nichols, and Magdalena Bay.

2022: On the final day of the Riverfront Revival music festival in North Charleston, South Carolina, fans enjoyed performances by the Brothers Osborne, Charley Crockett, and The War and Treaty.

Industry Changes and Challenges

Impactful events on Oct. 9 included an engagement and a death:

2020: Elle King got engaged to Dan Tooker. The couple was on a mountain in New Mexico, riding horseback and panning for gold, when Tooker proposed. King was planning to propose to Tooker, but he beat her to it.

2023: Master banjo player and cast member of the Porter Wagoner Show and "Hee Haw," Buck Trent, died. While on the Porter Wagoner Show, Trent played alongside Dolly Parton, a prominent cast member of the show, and his banjo playing can be heard in Parton's hit song "Jolene."