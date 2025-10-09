Backstage Country
LISTEN LIVE

What Would You Do Wednesday: To Beer Or Not To Beer

Every Wednesday, we ask the Tanner in the Morning show listeners to help with a relationship dilemma. This one was kinda unique for sure. So what would you do? Here…

Rob Tanner
Young redhead woman over grey grunge wall holding beer bottle serious face thinking about question, very confused idea, beer rinse concept
AaronAmat/ Getty Images

Every Wednesday, we ask the Tanner in the Morning show listeners to help with a relationship dilemma. This one was kinda unique for sure. So what would you do?

Here is the problem.

The other day was National Non-Alcoholic Beer Day. Ask me how I know this …. Because my soon-to-be-17-year-old son came into the kitchen this morning and reminded me of it. For the last month, he has been begging my husband and I to try non-alcoholic beer. My husband is okay with it and says there's nothing wrong with him drinking it in the house. I disagree and think it's wrong and a gateway to real beer. This ongoing dispute has lasted for weeks and is coming to a head. What is your opinion on this? Should we allow our son to drink non-alcoholic beer? My husband says I'm overreacting.

Check out the responses.

BeerTeensWhat Would You Do Wednesday
Rob TannerEditor
Country 103.7’s funniest guy in town is none other than Rob Tanner with Tanner in the Morning! Rob Tanner has been the host of WSOC-FM's Tanner in the Morning Show in Charlotte, NC for 20 years. The show was named the 2018 ACM Major Market Personalities of the Year. He is well-versed in all topics in country music. Tanner also is a sports junkie who writes about any Carolina sports team, and he and his wife Missy spend most of their down exploring theme parks. He writes Disney insider content.
Related Stories
Brock Purdy #13 of the San Francisco 49ers throws a pass against the Washington Commanders during the first half of the game at Levi's Stadium
Human InterestThis Day in Sports History: October 9Michael Garaventa
Sure, it may seem a bit early to be thinking about the Halloween weather forecast, but we're really just a few weeks away.
Human InterestNorth Carolina’s Halloween Forecast From the Farmer’s AlmanacAnne Erickson
False teeth
Country 103.7Top 8 Habits Making Your Teeth Look OldRob Tanner
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect