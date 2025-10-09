What Would You Do Wednesday: To Beer Or Not To Beer

The other day was National Non-Alcoholic Beer Day. Ask me how I know this …. Because my soon-to-be-17-year-old son came into the kitchen this morning and reminded me of it. For the last month, he has been begging my husband and I to try non-alcoholic beer. My husband is okay with it and says there's nothing wrong with him drinking it in the house. I disagree and think it's wrong and a gateway to real beer. This ongoing dispute has lasted for weeks and is coming to a head. What is your opinion on this? Should we allow our son to drink non-alcoholic beer? My husband says I'm overreacting.