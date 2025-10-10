Luke Combs Announces 16-Stadium World Tour for 2026

Luke Combs has officially announced his 2026 My Kinda Saturday Night Tour, a massive world tour spanning North America and Europe. The announcement was made on Oct. 9 at 9 a.m. ET, following weeks of social media teasers from artists and venues hinting at a large-scale international event.

The tour will include stops across the U.S., Canada, and multiple European countries, with major venues such as Wembley Stadium in London, Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Slane Castle in Ireland, Accor Arena in Paris, and Ullevi Stadium in Sweden. Additional stadiums and arenas across Tennessee, Indiana, Virginia, Oklahoma, and Ohio were also confirmed, marking one of Combs' most extensive tours to date.

Partial reveals of opening acts have now been confirmed, featuring Thomas Rhett at Wembley Stadium, Dierks Bentley at Neyland Stadium, The Script across Europe, and Ty Myers at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Other rumored and regional openers include The Teskey Brothers, Jake Worthington, The Castellows, and Thelma & James, creating a diverse mix of country, rock, and soul talent.

The My Kinda Saturday Night Tour underscores Combs' continued dominance in country music amid growing competition from Morgan Wallen and Zach Bryan. Many fans speculate that the tour will coincide with a new album, following the recent release of The Prequel, a three-song collection that set the stage for his next era.

While no Australian dates have been confirmed, Combs' record-breaking ticket sales there during his last tour suggest additional shows could be announced later.