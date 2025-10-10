Backstage Country
South Carolina Halloween Decorations Spark Alarms

‘Tis the spooky season, and these South Carolina Halloween decorations are burning up the neighborhood! Sam Lee and Amanda Riggins Peden have staged their home to appear as if it’s…

Debbie Nance
(Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

'Tis the spooky season, and these South Carolina Halloween decorations are burning up the neighborhood! Sam Lee and Amanda Riggins Peden have staged their home to appear as if it's engulfed in flames. And some passersby feared the worst, calling the fire department.

The home is in Fountain Inn, South Carolina near Greenville. Over the top celebrations are nothing new to this family. According to reports, the couple's South Carolina Halloween decorations in the past have been known to include their very own pumpkin patch. The couple placed a huge display of gourds, big and small, in their yard and allowed neighbors to stop by and pick their own pumpkin from the 'patch.'

But, this year the home seemingly ablaze has garnered national attention. Good news...the home isn't actually on fire. And, the family was responsible in creating their South Carolina Halloween decorations. Knowing that people would be convinced of the legitimacy of the 'fire,' the couple alerted the fire department of their plans ahead of time. And, the local fire department even used the house to film fire safety videos.

The North Main Street home in Fountain Inn, South Carolina is quite the sight to see if you happen to be in the area this season and wish to drive by! I remember some neighborhoods we've lived in took things to the next lever, but nothing like this.

However, when my son lived briefly at Ocean Lakes Campground near Myrtle Beach, I recall walking past a home that looked like something out of a Hollywood film.

See some photos I snapped of the Ocean Lakes Campground house. And below that, you'll see video of the Fountain Inn, SC house going viral for their red hot display!

