Wedding Guests Get A Laugh At Embarrassing Vows
A TikTok video recently went viral that featured a wedding officiant completely embarrassing himself during a couple's marriage vows.
I assume the officiant was trying to say "Do you promise to support Tyler through success and failure." I didn't come out that way.
The officiant asked the bride, "Do you promise to support Tyler through sex?" He was trying to say the word "success," but stuttered at the absolute worst moment.
The couple and their wedding attendees all laughed at the unfortunate blunder. Too funny.
