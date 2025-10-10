Wedding Guests Get A Laugh At Embarrassing Vows

Backstage Country
Rob Tanner
a bride and groom have their picture taken on a beach as we learn about the duties of the best man
(Photo by David Silverman/Getty Images)

A TikTok video recently went viral that featured a wedding officiant completely embarrassing himself during a couple's marriage vows.

I assume the officiant was trying to say "Do you promise to support Tyler through success and failure." I didn't come out that way.

The officiant asked the bride, "Do you promise to support Tyler through sex?" He was trying to say the word "success," but stuttered at the absolute worst moment.

The couple and their wedding attendees all laughed at the unfortunate blunder. Too funny.

Our own Captain Jim is legally able to perform wedding ceremonies. We asked him if he ever ran into this problem or something like it. Check out the audio below.

vowsWedding
Rob TannerEditor
Country 103.7’s funniest guy in town is none other than Rob Tanner with Tanner in the Morning! Rob Tanner has been the host of WSOC-FM's Tanner in the Morning Show in Charlotte, NC for 20 years. The show was named the 2018 ACM Major Market Personalities of the Year. He is well-versed in all topics in country music. Tanner also is a sports junkie who writes about any Carolina sports team, and he and his wife Missy spend most of their down exploring theme parks. He writes Disney insider content.
