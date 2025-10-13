Chris Stapleton’s Health Forces Him to Postpone Weekend Shows

Even the strongest voices in country music sometimes need a rest. Over the weekend, Chris Stapleton was forced to reschedule shows after coming down with a bad case of bronchitis. Fans expressed their disappointment, but the general consensus is that they’re willing to wait as long as it takes to make sure he’s at his best before stepping back on stage.

Chris Stapleton Facing a Respiratory Illness

In his official Instagram account, the “Tennessee Whiskey” singer informed his fans that he postponed two of his shows per his doctor’s orders. He wrote in his post, “To all my friends in Hollywood, Florida, I am very sorry to let you all know I am battling bronchitis and am unable to perform this weekend's shows as my doctors have put me on vocal rest. I want to sincerely thank anyone who made plans to attend these shows. We appreciate your patience and understanding, and look forward to seeing you next year.”

He continued the announcement in his caption, informing fans of the new dates: “The shows will be rescheduled to January 10th & 11th. All previously purchased tickets for Friday, October 10th, will be honored on Sunday, January 11th, and tickets for Saturday, October 11th, will be honored on Saturday, January 10th. For those unable to attend the rescheduled dates, please contact your point of purchase by Monday, November 10th.”

Heartbroken fans commented on his post, especially those who traveled just to see him perform live. One fan wrote, "I have travelled from the uk to come to this show I’m so heartbroken." Another commented, "Came all the way from Idaho for this show for our 30th birthday trip. We’ve never been able to see your shows and this was a once in a lifetime trip for us. So very bummed."

According to his website, he will be performing at the Hard Rock Live in Florida on January 10-11, 2026.

Not the First Postponement

It's no surprise that Stapleton needed to slow down, as he’s been busy with his All-American Road Show Tour. In one of his shows earlier this year, he needed to postpone his Greenville, SC performance citing damage to the stage.

He said of the incident, “Critical pieces of our tour production were damaged beyond repair while en route to Greenville. Unfortunately, without that equipment, we are unable to put on a show.” Fans were still able to see him on a rescheduled date.