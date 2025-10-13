Russell Dickerson Rides ‘Russellmania’ Wave With Chart-Topping Hit and New Album Famous Back Home

Russell Dickerson is riding a wave of momentum as his hit single "Happen to Me" climbs charts and fuels what fans have dubbed "Russellmania." The track has become his sixth No. 1 hit and even crossed over to pop radio, marking a major milestone in his career.

He wrote it, along with Chris LaCorte, Jessie Jo Dillon, and Chase McGill, back in 2023, with no idea that it had any game-changing potential. "We were just like, yeah, it's a cool song, and it'll be great live," Dickerson recalls. But then "as soon as we started teasing it in January and February, it was immediately noticeable that something was going on."

The success of "Happen to Me" has propelled his sold-out Russellmania Tour, an incredibly appropriate title for a celebration of Dickerson's frenetic energy and rapidly growing fanbase. His latest album, Famous Back Home, released in August, solidifies his development as an artist, blending uptempo country swagger with emotional depth.

"I just feel like there's more swagger and confidence in my writing," he says, "and especially with my vocals, I feel like I uncovered a richer tone." Also, while previous albums have shifted emotional gears up and down from song to song, this album, notes Dickerson, "gets progressively more sentimental and more thoughtful and emotional. It's a new way of sequencing for me."

At home, Dickerson and his wife, Kailey, are renovating their Nashville house and planning a nursery, hinting at an expanding family alongside their two sons, Remington and Radford.

"Next year is definitely the 'bucket list' year," he says, hinting that his management is targeting larger-capacity venues for his 2026 touring. "It's like the mania is happening, and it's so fun."