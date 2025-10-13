Backstage Country
LISTEN LIVE

Vegas Tourist Charged $224 For Using Hotel Wall Socket

This story caught our attention. So we did a “who’s the jerk?” This is when we try to determine who is at fault or to blame. Here is what happened….

Rob Tanner
Las Vegas Nevada is where all the action resides. A truly wonderful place for entertainment. The lights and glamor. The strip shows off their wonderful casinos and hotels will keep you going all night long. This picture will make a great wall hanging in your home or office.
TMarantette/Getty Images Royalty Free

This story caught our attention. So we did a "who's the jerk?" This is when we try to determine who is at fault or to blame. Here is what happened.

The Daily Mail says a Las Vegas tourist was recently shocked after receiving a $224 bill for using a hotel wall socket. Sharina Butler was penalized for unplugging an electronic mini-bar so she could charge her phone.

A tiny note on the mini-bar tray explained that there would be a $56 charge for every day that it remained unplugged. Sharina later blocked the charge on her credit card in response to the fee. She said, "There's no way you're charging me $56 to use a socket. The writing on the tray is THIS small! Why am I reading a tray when I'm not touching it? The only thing it should be saying is that if you move something off the minibar, you will be charged, right? But that wasn't the case."

So who is the jerk? Check it out below.

chargeHotelVegas
Rob TannerEditor
Country 103.7’s funniest guy in town is none other than Rob Tanner with Tanner in the Morning! Rob Tanner has been the host of WSOC-FM's Tanner in the Morning Show in Charlotte, NC for 20 years. The show was named the 2018 ACM Major Market Personalities of the Year. He is well-versed in all topics in country music. Tanner also is a sports junkie who writes about any Carolina sports team, and he and his wife Missy spend most of their down exploring theme parks. He writes Disney insider content.
Related Stories
Simone Biles of The United States poses for photos with her multiple gold medals during day 10 of the 49th FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships at Hanns-Martin-Schleyer-Hall
Human InterestThis Day in Sports History: October 13Michael Garaventa
Eliud Kipchoge of Kenya celebrates during the victory ceremony after wins the Men's Elite race during the Virgin Money London Marathon at United Kingdom
Human InterestThis Day in Sports History: October 12Michael Garaventa
Thierry Henry, Assistant Coach of Belgium looks on ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia group G match between Belgium and Panama at Fisht Stadium
Human InterestThis Day in Sports History: October 11Michael Garaventa
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect